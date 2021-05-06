Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $131.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 443.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

