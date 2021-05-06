Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.