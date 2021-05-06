Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

