Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 571,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

