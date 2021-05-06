Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.02 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 908,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,913. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

