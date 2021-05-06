Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €112.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €112.50 ($132.35).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €117.20 ($137.88). The company had a trading volume of 50,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a twelve month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -165.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €111.16 and its 200-day moving average is €98.71.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

