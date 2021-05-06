SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $2,350,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

