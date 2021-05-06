Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

