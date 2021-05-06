Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. 6,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,489. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

