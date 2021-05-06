SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 2,733 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 91,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.