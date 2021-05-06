SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $22.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $616.90. 18,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,646. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 218.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

