SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 41,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 889,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

