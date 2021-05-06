SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 476,085 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

