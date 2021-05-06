SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 20 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded down $36.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,083.85. 43,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,647. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 713.60, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $669.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,142.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.