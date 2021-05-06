SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 6,886 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 94,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,595. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

