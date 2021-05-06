SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

