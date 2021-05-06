SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.