Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 274,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,232. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

