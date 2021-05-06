Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Now Covered by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,281. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

