SmartCredit Token Market Capitalization Achieves $7.29 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $1.25 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00009710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00271246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.51 or 0.01136767 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.00792826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,515.81 or 1.00146974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,759 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

