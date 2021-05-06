Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

