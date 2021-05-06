Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

