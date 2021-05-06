Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

