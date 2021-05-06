Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Snap-on worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $247.89. 4,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $246.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,553 shares of company stock worth $18,111,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.