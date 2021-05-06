Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.18

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.18 and last traded at $241.82, with a volume of 2521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,553 shares of company stock worth $18,111,696 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

