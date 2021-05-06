SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

