Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.09

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,409. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

