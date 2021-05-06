SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $233,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 127,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $10,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

