SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.88 million.
Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 1.07.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
