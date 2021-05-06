SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.88 million.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.45.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.