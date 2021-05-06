Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $335.00

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 335 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 77,566 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £237.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 6.27%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.