Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 875 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $242.35 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.