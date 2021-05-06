South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP Sells $365,992.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of South State stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 244,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,615. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of South State by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

