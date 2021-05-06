Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 814.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,185 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 203.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 551,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.