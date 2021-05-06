S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.550-12.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $288.92 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

