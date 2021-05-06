SparkPoint Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.11 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $119.11 million and $6.50 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00084021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.52 or 0.00809689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00103080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.90 or 0.09084658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.