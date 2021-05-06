SparksPay Price Hits $0.0042 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $41,145.89 and approximately $34.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,880,183 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,527 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

