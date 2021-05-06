SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,117,000.

XHE stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $130.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64.

