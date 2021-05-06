SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NANR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,790. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.