Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,196.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,926.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

