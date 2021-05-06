Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 83.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.12.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.