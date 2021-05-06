Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
