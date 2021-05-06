Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

