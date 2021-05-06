SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,818. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

