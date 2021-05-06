SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.20.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,818. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76.
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
