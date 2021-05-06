SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,953 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SPX were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPX by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

