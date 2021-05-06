SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
