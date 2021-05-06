SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

