St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Shares of STBMY stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. St Barbara has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.3096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STBMY shares. Citigroup raised St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

