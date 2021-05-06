St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Andrew Croft Buys 987 Shares

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Andrew Croft acquired 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

Andrew Croft also recently made the following trade(s):

Get St. James's Place alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total value of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.