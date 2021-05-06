St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STJPF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

St. James’s Place stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

