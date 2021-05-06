Staker (STR) Trading 126.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Staker has traded up 126.6% against the US dollar. Staker has a total market cap of $14,562.84 and approximately $75.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.12 or 0.00825110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,329.00 or 0.09313397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Staker

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.