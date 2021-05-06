Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.89

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SLI opened at GBX 72.63 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.11. The company has a market cap of £288.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.35. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

