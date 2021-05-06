Stantec (NYSE:STN) Shares Gap Down to $46.84

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $44.84. Stantec shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 4,886 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

