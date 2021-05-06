Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

